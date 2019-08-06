Geffen May Need a Bigger Boat for Billionaires in the Balearics

(Bloomberg) -- Ex-Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein is taking time off from feuding with Bernie Sanders on Twitter to hang with billionaires and celebrities -- including Jeff Bezos and his new girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez -- on David Geffen’s mega-yacht off the coast of Spain.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by David Geffen (@davidgeffen) on Aug 6, 2019 at 3:52am PDT

Geffen on Tuesday posted an Instagram of guests on the 453-foot Rising Sun, with the caption: “Having a great time in the Balearics.” Also on board were Thrive Capital founder Joshua Kushner and supermodel wife Karlie Kloss, K5 Global founder Michael Kives and his lawyer wife Lydia, and oil heir Mikey Hess.

While it may not rival the Gilded Age gatherings of Astors, Vanderbilts and Mellons, the assembled group has a net worth in excess of $120 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. And it could have been more. Oprah Winfrey was also on board last week, according to an Instagram posted on Friday.

Geffen frequently posts group shots of Wall Street titans and celebrities from his yacht, with last month’s crew including actor Orlando Bloom and pop star Katy Perry. Last summer Geffen was joined by Henry Kravis, Jerry Seinfeld, Tom Hanks and Bradley Cooper.

--With assistance from Kevin Varley.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jasmine Teng in New York at jteng50@bloomberg.net;Katya Kazakina in New York at kkazakina@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Pierre Paulden at ppaulden@bloomberg.net, Steven Crabill

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.