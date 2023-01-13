Gemini and Genesis Battle It Out (Podcast)

(Bloomberg) -- Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Something we say often on the Bloomberg Crypto team is that a week in this asset class can feel like a year.

And as we wrap up the second week of 2023, it’s starting to feel maybe more like a decade.

On the proverbial docket this week: a public and ugly fight emerging between Gemini, a crypto exchange that's owned by the Winklevoss twins, and a company called Genesis, which was one of the biggest crypto lenders in the world.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and Patriots owner Bob Kraft popped up in a bankruptcy filing from FTX, the now-defunct crypto exchange associated with Sam Bankman-Fried. And in this episode, our editors tackle listener questions.

Bloomberg senior editor Dave Liedtka joins the show.

Subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter

This podcast is produced by the Bloomberg Crypto Podcast team: Supervising producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Janet Babin, Producers: Sharon Beriro and Muhammad Farouk, Associate Producers: Mo Andam and Ty Butler. Sound Design/Engineer: Desta Wondirad.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.