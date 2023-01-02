(Bloomberg) -- Crypto entrepreneur Cameron Winklevoss is accusing fellow businessman Barry Silbert of “bad faith stall tactics” in resolving a dispute between their two companies that grew out of the collapse of FTX.

Gemini Trust Co., owned by Winklevoss and his twin brother, paused redemptions on a lending product called Earn. It had offered investors the potential to generate as much as 8% in interest on their digital coins — by lending them out to Genesis Global Capital, one of the companies owned by Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG).

Genesis owes Gemini’s customers $900 million, Winklevoss said in an open letter to Silbert seen by Bloomberg.

The Earn halt came in November, after Genesis revealed it had $175 million locked in an account on Sam Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt FTX crypto exchange. Genesis, which suspended both redemptions and new loan originations at the lending unit, has told clients that it could take “weeks” to find a path forward.

Winklevoss, facing pressure of his own from angry customers locked out of their Gemini accounts and a lawsuit alleging fraud, said he had provided Silbert with multiple proposals to resolve the issue, including most recently on Dec. 25.

“Despite this, you continue to refuse to get into a room with us to hash out a resolution,” Winklevoss wrote. “In addition, you continue to refuse to agree to a timeline with key milestones. Every time we ask you for tangible engagement, you hide behind lawyers, investment bankers, and process. After six weeks, your behavior is not only completely unacceptable, it is unconscionable.”

Silbert could not immediately be reached for comment.

Winklevoss asked Silbert to “publicly commit to working together to solve this problem by January 8th, 2023. We remain ready and willing to work with you, but time is running out.”

“To be clear, this mess is entirely of your own making,” Winklevoss said in the letter, citing some $1.68 billion owed to Genesis by DCG. “This is money that Genesis owes to Earn users and other creditors.”

