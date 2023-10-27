(Bloomberg) -- Crypto platform Gemini Trust Co. is suing bankrupt crypto lender Genesis Global Holdco LLC in an attempt to determine who rightfully owns a slug of shares in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust now worth nearly $1.6 billion.

In a bankruptcy-court lawsuit filed Friday, Gemini asked a federal judge to find that Genesis has no right to more than 60 million GBTC shares promised as collateral to users of Gemini’s Earn product. The shares at issue — most of which are still held by Genesis or its affiliates — should not be used to repay other Genesis creditors, the company argues.

The lawsuit comes just days after Genesis said it was dropping a proposed settlement with its parent company, Digital Currency Group, in favor of suing the firm. The settlement was a cornerstone of a debt-repayment plan that could have allowed Genesis creditors to recover between 70 and 90 cents on the dollar, according to Genesis. Gemini disputed those estimates.

Through its new lawsuit, Gemini says it intends to clarify the value of its claims against Genesis and eventually tap the GBTC shares to repay its users.

“It is time to resolve these issues so that Genesis may move forward with a reasonable plan of reorganization and Gemini may distribute the proceeds of the Collateral to Earn Users,” Gemini lawyers wrote in the lawsuit.

Genesis representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The bankruptcy is Genesis Global Holdco, LLC, 23-10063, US Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

