(Bloomberg) -- The wage gap typically costs Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander women with full-time jobs $3,000 per year, according to a new report by the National Women’s Law Center.

The paper published Monday further extrapolates what that means for women over the course of their careers: “An AANHPI woman starting her career today stands to lose $120,000 over the next 40 years,” if the pay gap between White men and Asian women does not close. For some Asian women, that’s a best case scenario. Female Burmese, Cambodian, Hmong and Nepalese employees all stand to lose around $1 million over the course of their careers.

Covid-19, the report found, further exacerbated existing inequalities in pay. “The pandemic really showed the gap in terms of who is counted or who is seen by the data because so many women were forced to reduce their hours or forced out of their jobs,” said Gaylynn Burroughs, the director of workplace equality at the NWLC.

While Asian women’s unemployment is now below its February 2020 rate, getting hired appears to be an uphill battle. In March of this year 38% of unemployed Asian women had been looking for work for six months or more, compared to 25% of White men, and unemployed Asian women have typically been out of work nearly two weeks longer than White men.

Read more: Pandemic ‘One-Two Punch’ Puts Brakes on U.S. Women’s Pay Gains

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.