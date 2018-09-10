(Bloomberg) -- The Harvard University-affiliated Broad Institute can keep patents on the breakthrough gene-editing technology CRISPR, an appeals court said, rejecting arguments its work was already covered by patents owned by the University of California at Berkeley .

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office was correct to say that Broad’s inventions were different than what was covered by Berkeley’s applications, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington said in a ruling on its electronic docket.

