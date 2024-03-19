(Bloomberg) -- (Bloomberg) — Mekong Capital Ltd.-backed Gene Solutions is looking to raise as much as $70 million this year to fund its Southeast Asia expansion as the diagnostic testing services provider weighs a share sale within two years.

The Ho Chi Minh City-headquartered company has reached out to investors in countries including the U.S., China and Japan to complete its latest funding round by the third quarter, Chief Financial Officer Hoa Nguyen said in an interview. Gene Solutions has raised about $40 million from three earlier rounds, he said.

Gene Solutions aims to offer shares in 2026, either in a domestic or international listing, Hoa said. The company also plans a pre-IPO fundraising around that time.

Established in 2017, Gene Solutions currently provides non-invasive prenatal testing and early cancer screening using sequencing technology. Gene Solutions has a network of labs in Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore with plans to open more in the Philippines and Thailand this year, Hoa said.

Apart from expansion plans, proceeds from the fundraising will be used for cancer treatment research and to strengthen existing services.

The company offers services to help detect five types of cancers and plans to increase that to 11, Nguyen Hoai Nghia, chief executive officer and co-founder of Gene Solutions, said in the same interview.

Gene Solutions eventually plans to provide cancer treatments globally, Nghia said. One of its projects aims to treat cancer with cell therapy and commercialize it by 2028, he said.

