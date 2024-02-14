(Bloomberg) -- General Atlantic held a final close for its second strategic capital fund, raising $2.7 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The total for Atlantic Park Strategic Capital Fund​ II is about 23% more than the $2.2 billion the firm raised for its previous fund.

Atlantic Park was originally a joint venture between General Atlantic and Tripp Smith’s Iron Park Capital Partners. General Atlantic completed its acquisition of Iron Park in April. The business, now known as General Atlantic Credit, is led by Smith.

The firm’s second fund has sought annualized net returns of 15% by investing $150 million to $500 million in companies with enterprise values of $500 million to $2 billion, Bloomberg reported in 2021. It has flexibility to purchase preferred equity, mezzanine debt and debt with warrants attached, among other structured finance products, which may be used to support management buyouts, shareholder recapitalizations, acquisitions and other transactions.

A representative for the New York-based firm declined to comment.

Alternative-asset managers such as Coatue Management, Sixth Street, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s hybrid value arm and Blackstone Inc.’s tactical opportunities business also make structured equity and debt bets.

