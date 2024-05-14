(Bloomberg) -- General Atlantic, the investment firm whose bets have included Facebook Inc. and Airbnb Inc., plans to open offices in the Middle East as part of its efforts to deepen ties to the cash-rich region.

“We’ve been active in the Gulf for over a decade,” Chris Kojima, the private equity firm’s global head of capital solutions told a panel at the Qatar Economic Forum Tuesday. “When you think about the long-term changes that are affecting the world and the region particularly, we see great opportunity.”

The New York-based firm has been investing in the Middle East since 2015 and now plans to open offices in the region, he said. It has so far deployed about $400 million in firms such as online real estate search platform Property Finder and Network International Plc, the credit card processing firm that was taken private by Brookfield.

Its attempts to forge closer ties to deep-pocketed investors in the region mirror moves by peers such as TPG Capital, Ardian SAS and CVC Capital Partners who have either opened new offices or boosted headcount in the region.

Last year, the firm named former HSBC Holdings Plc senior banker Samir Assaf to the newly-created role of chairman of its Middle East and North Africa business.

“Certainly in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates we are seeing government policies incredibly supportive, political dynamics very stable and capital market formation encouraging,” Kojima said.

General Atlantic, led by Chief Executive Officer William Ford, considers itself a pioneer in so-called growth equity, which generally means making minority investments in well-established, growing companies that have yet to go public.

Established in 1980, the firm now has $84 billion in assets under management, according to its website. The firm has confidentially filed for an initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported late last year.

