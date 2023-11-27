(Bloomberg) -- The top legal expert of Alecta AB, the Swedish pension group that lost $2 billion in bets on US niche banks, is leaving the firm.

William McKechnie, who was hired as general counsel three years ago, is leaving Alecta after a reorganization removed procurement and sustainability from his legal affairs responsibilities, according to a statement.

The decision isn’t linked to the National Anti-Corruption Unit’s current investigation of Alecta’s $4.6 billion investment in one of Europe’s biggest real estate firms, Heimstaden Bostad AB, Jacob Lapidus, spokesman for the pension manager, said by phone.

“He is, to the best of our knowledge, not compromised,” Lapidus said. But it is clear that this reorganization is “not happening in a vacuum,” he added. “You want to sharpen and clarify their role in terms of governance and control, regulatory compliance, and also to be able to support asset management in more business legal matters.”

Alecta has remained in the spotlight ever since it lost $2 billion on three failed bets tied to the US banking crisis earlier this year. That debacle led to the ousting of Alecta’s Chief Executive Officer Magnus Billing and Liselott Ledin, chief of equities. The group’s chief investment officer, Henrik Gade Jepsen, also stepped down in the summer while Chairman, Ingrid Bonde, quit in October.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.