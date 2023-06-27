(Bloomberg) -- General Dynamics Corp. and American Rheinmetall Vehicles were selected from a field of five companies to proceed into full-scale development and prototyping in the competition to replace the US Army’s aging Bradley Fighting Vehicle, a potential $45 billion project.

The companies were awarded firm fixed-price development contracts and will split $1.6 billion, with a requirement that they absorb any cost overruns continuing into advanced development and with each building as many as 11 prototypes vehicles. The service intends to award production to one company in fiscal 2027, officials told reporters Monday.

The new vehicle, dubbed the “XM-30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle,” will have a 50mm cannon and anti-tank missiles. The service anticipates equipping its first unit in fiscal 2029.

The Bradley vehicle, designed to combat the Soviet Union, has been an Army mainstay since the 1980s and has found a new role as the Biden administration has committed 109 of them to Ukraine for its fight against Russia’s invasion.

Other competitors for the replacement had been Oshkosh Corp., BAE Systems Plc, and Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

The new vehicle, dubbed the “XM-30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle,” will have a 50mm cannon and anti-tank missiles. The service anticipates equipping its first unit in fiscal 2029.

Several past efforts to replace the M-2 Bradley were canceled for program and cost reasons, but “this one is going to succeed,” Army Assistant Secretary for Acquisition Doug Bush vowed Monday.

The Bradley was first used in the 1991 Persian Gulf War. It was one of the “big five” modernization programs in the 1980s along with the M1 tank, AH-64 Apache helicopter, UH-60 Black Hawk transport and Patriot missile air defense system.

(Updates with Army official in seventh paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.