(Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. shares ended Thursday’s trading session lower by 11% in its worst one-day loss since April 11, 2008, after a financial analyst working with a short seller accused the company of “accounting fraud.” GE Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp called the claims “market manipulation -- pure and simple.”

The stock fell to $8.01 per share at 4:05 p.m. in New York, the lowest price since Jan. 4.

