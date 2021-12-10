(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. plans to build its third U.S. battery plant with partner LG Chem Ltd. in Michigan and will commit its Orion assembly plant to electric vehicles, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Detroit automaker has applied for tax abatements for projects in both Orion Township and outside Lansing, Michigan, said the person, who put the cost at more than $4 billion. GM would build a new battery plant in Lansing and make Orion, which already builds the Chevrolet Bolt, a site for future electric vehicles.

“GM is developing business cases for potential future investments in Michigan,” spokesman Dan Flores said in an email. “As part of developing a competitive business case, we are having discussions with the appropriate local officials on available incentives.”

The investment would be part of a massive transformation as the company prepares to build and sell 30 electric vehicles by 2025. GM is starting to make the Hummer EV in Detroit and will show off the Chevy Silverado electric pickup at CES in January.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the plans earlier Friday.

Ultium Cells LLC, the joint venture between GM and LG, has started building two of its planned four battery plants with LG in Lordstown, Ohio, and Spring Hill, Tennessee. If GM gets the tax incentives, the company will build the third near its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant, which makes the Buick Enclave and Chevy Traverse SUV.

“These projects are not approved and securing all available incentives will be critical for any business case to continue moving forward,” Flores said.

The Orion plant would make future EVs that use the Ultium batteries. The Bolt produced there now doesn’t use that pack. There would also be a battery pack assembly site at Orion, the person said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.