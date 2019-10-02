(Bloomberg) -- Assicurazioni Generali SpA, Italy’s biggest insurer, may invest at least 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to grow through “mid-size” acquisitions in insurance and asset management, according to Chief Executive Officer Philippe Donnet.

“I don’t believe in big consolidation, because of risk management, regulation,” Donnet said in an interview. “I believe there will be some aggregation in asset management and insurance in Europe -- some of the smaller companies won’t be able to deal with low interest rates for so long -- definitely we’ll be proactive in these aggregations.”

The Italian insurer aims to expand in growing markets to boost profit. As part of the effort, the company agreed to acquire Portugal’s second-largest non-life insurer, Seguradoras Unidas and the service company AdvanceCare for 600 million euros in July. “After this acquisition, we still have at least three billion euros to invest for growth,” he said.

In insurance, the CEO is looking at mid-size companies focusing on non-life, health, benefits and assistance. While not discussing specific targets, the he said continental Europe would be the focus of any insurance acquisitions. “We want to grow in countries where we are already present to become one of the top three players,” Donnet said. Malaysia, Thailand or Brazil, are also possible regions to search for targets, according to the executive.

In the asset management, Generali is looking at possible acquisitions in the U.S., Asia and Europe, including the U.K.

Growth Plans

Generali plans to grow earnings per share by 6% to 8% annually by improving profitability in both insurance and money management and cutting debt, according to the company’s strategic plan announced last year. The CEO announced in November the firm will invest as much as 4 billion euros in acquisitions and internal growth over the life of the plan.

Life insurance providers are under pressure as a prolonged period of low interest rates hurts firms that buy bonds and other securities to meet payout obligations. As a large holder of Italian sovereign debt, Generali is vulnerable to swings in the value of government bonds driven by political turmoil.

“M&A is a good accelerator, but only if you’re successful” in terms of organic growth, Donnet said. “I’m convinced that we will find the right opportunities.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Sonia Sirletti in Milan at ssirletti@bloomberg.net;Francine Lacqua in London at flacqua@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, Ross Larsen, Maria Ermakova

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.