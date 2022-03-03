(Bloomberg) -- Assicurazioni Generali SpA is discussing shutting down its operations in Russia and quitting the board of its joint venture in the country, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Italian insurer is considering whether to wind down its Europ Assistance operation in Russia and freeze its 38% stake in insurer Ingosstrakh, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private, the people said.

Generali isn’t planning to try to sell its stake in the joint venture in the short term, the people said.

The insurer declined to comment. The Financial Times reported the deliberations earlier.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.