Nov 26, 2020
Generational Inequity, Water Shortage, QE Divergence: Eco Day
Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- While the people at greatest risk of suffering severe cases of Covid-19 are of retirement age, the economic disaster caused by the pandemic disproportionately affects the young. Catch this week’s Stephanomics podcast for more
- President-elect Joe Biden is considering Roger Ferguson, a former Federal Reserve vice chair, and Brian Deese, an executive at BlackRock Inc., to be his top White House economic adviser, according to people familiar with the matter
- Divergence between European and U.S. monetary policy is boosting the attractiveness of euro corporate credit amid continued coronavirus upheavals, according to BNP Paribas SA
- Roughly 40% of the world’s people live in farming areas facing large water shortages, and scarce supplies pose an increasing risk to food security as populations swell and the climate changes, the United Nations said
- China’s imports of U.S. goods under the phase-one trade deal slowed last month after hitting a high in September, leaving the full-year target well out of reach
- It will take more than Biden to fix Trump’s economic damage to Iran: The new U.S. administration is likely to revive the nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, but businesses are going to be wary
- Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is being targeted by shipping groups to support some 400,000 seafarers stuck on merchant vessels because of port and border restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19
