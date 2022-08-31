(Bloomberg) -- Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at crypto lender Genesis, said she’s leaving the company two weeks after it announced widespread layoffs.

Acheson has held that role for more than a year and before that spent more than four years with CoinDesk, according to her LinkedIn profile. She holds a degree in applied mathematics and economics from Brown University. Both Genesis and CoinDesk are units of Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group.

“Sad to say goodbye to friends and colleagues -- some of the smartest, most dedicated people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with + learning from,” Acheson tweeted on Wednesday. She hasn’t yet revealed where she’s going next.

Genesis Chief Executive Officer Michael Moro earlier this month stepped down as part of a leadership shuffle after the crypto brokerage was stung by exposure to bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and a broad market downturn. Genesis at the time announced that it was cutting 20% of its 260-person workforce.

Genesis was the biggest creditor ensnared in the collapse of Three Arrows after the fund failed to meet margin calls. Its parent Digital Currency Group assumed some liabilities and filed a $1.2 billion claim against Three Arrows, which is under liquidation. Genesis officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Genesis is one of the largest and best-known lenders in digital assets. The company said recently that second-quarter new-loan origination had declined 9% from the previous period to about $40 billion. Crypto’s market value has plunged 50% this year to about $1 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.

