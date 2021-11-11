(Bloomberg) -- Brazil approved the sale of a drought-tolerant wheat strain developed by Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., a key step in widening globally the acceptance of genetically modified crops.

Brazil’s national biosafety commission, known as CTNBio, cleared the commercial release of flour made from a strain of wheat known as IND-00412 at a meeting Thursday morning, according to the country’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. The decision furthers the Argentine company’s quest to convince the world of its safety.

Bioceres shares surged as much as 10.3%, while wheat futures in Chicago jumped 3.6%.

The approval by Brazil, the biggest buyer of Argentine wheat, is the most critical milestone for genetically modified wheat to date. Before Thursday’s decision, only Argentina had approved Bioceres’s seeds for what it calls HB4 wheat.

While the vast majority of the world’s soy and corn crops are already GMOs, they’re largely fed to livestock. Modified wheat, meanwhile, has proven more controversial and difficult to gain acceptance of because it would be directly eaten by humans in bread and pasta.

The approval from Brazil, an agricultural powerhouse, comes as world leaders meet to recommit to emissions goals at time when climate change is disrupting harvests, and a surge in food prices is forcing more people to go hungry. Wheat futures are up about 30% this year.

Brazilian authorities are scheduled to publish a Youtube video on the topic later in the day.

