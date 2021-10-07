(Bloomberg) -- Organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show are calling off the event for a third straight year, citing the ongoing pandemic and supply chain issues.

Several carmakers canceled plans to attend the show that had been scheduled for February, saying they were preoccupied with solving the semiconductor shortage, the organizers said in an emailed statement. They also cited travel restrictions affecting exhibitors, visitors and journalists.

“Despite all our efforts, we have to face the facts and the reality: the pandemic situation is not under control and presents itself as a big threat for a large indoor event,” Maurice Turrettini, president of the show’s standing committee, said in the statement.

Organizers pulled the plug on the event in February 2020 days before it was slated to start after the Swiss government barred large gatherings during the initial coronavirus outbreak. The 2021 show was called off after a majority of exhibitors said they probably wouldn’t participate.

