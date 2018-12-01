(Bloomberg) -- Tributes flowed for George H.W. Bush after the 41st U.S. president died at his home in Houston Friday. He was 94.

“President Bush always found a way to set the bar higher,” President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump said in a statement Saturday, acknowledging that they “join with a grieving nation.”

The former congressman from Texas, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, inspired generations of fellow Americans to public service and illuminate “the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world,” the Trumps said. “His example lives on, and will continue to stir future Americans to pursue a greater cause.”

Tributes flowed on social media and in Washington for the man who was the longest-living president in American history. President Bush used a wheelchair in recent years after being diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s disease.

Here are some of the other people who paid tribute to Bush:

“George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for,” former President George W. Bush said in a statement. “The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

“America has lost a patriot and humble servant,” former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle said in a statement.

“Few Americans have been -- or will ever be -- able to match President Bush’s record of service to the United States and the joy he took every day from it; from his military service in World War II, to his work in Congress, the United Nations, China, the Central Intelligence Agency, the Vice Presidency and the Presidency, where he worked to move the post Cold War world toward greater unity, peace, and freedom,” President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, said in a statement.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise said President Bush had dedicated his life to public service, including so many different roles in elected and appointed positions.

Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said the country had “lost a great American. Service defined President George H.W. Bush’s life, and he taught all of us about leadership, sacrifice and decency. We send our deepest sympathies to the Bush family,” Cook said in a Twitter post.

“I have often told my children, ‘if you want a role model in your life, look to President George Herbert Walker Bush.’ The world mourns the loss of a great American. But it also celebrates a life well lived,” Former Vice President Dan Quayle said, according to a Twitter post from NBC News.

