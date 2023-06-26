(Bloomberg) -- An investment firm backed by the Agnelli family of Italy and chaired by former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne has taken a 5% stake in the online grocer Ocado Group Plc.

Lingotto Investment Management LLP disclosed the position in Ocado in regulatory filings on Monday. It comes just days after Ocado’s shares surged following speculation of bid interest from technology companies such as Amazon.com Inc.

Ocado is best known for an online grocery joint venture with Marks & Spencer Group Plc but its main focus is on licensing its robotic warehouse technology worldwide. It has partnerships with retailers globally including Kroger Co. in the US and Lotte Shopping in South Korea.

Lingotto is owned by Exor NV, a holding company controlled by the Agnelli family. Exor makes investments in an array of companies and has positions in the Economist magazine, supercar-maker Ferrari and Juventus Football Club.

Last month Lingotto named Osborne, who led the UK treasury under former prime minister David Cameron, as chairman.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.