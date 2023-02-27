(Bloomberg) -- Representative Nick LaLota said Monday he hopes George Santos, a fellow New York Republican, will soon be expelled from the House for fraud over his serial fabrications to voters.

“George Santos is Democrats’ best friend and ally right now,” LaLota said in an interview at the Capitol. “What he has done is given them wind in their sails, has taken away our ability to speak about our commitment to America, and we’re looking forward to him leaving the House.”

LaLota tweeted earlier Monday his support for expulsion, saying that he had made his position known before, but wanted to make it even more broadly clear where he stands.

“I didn’t see a more provable case of election fraud in my seven years as elections commissioner than the fraud committed by George Santos. His lies were the very reason he was nominated, got donations and votes. I’m for election integrity. I’m for expelling George Santos,” he tweeted, with several other New York Republicans liking his tweet.

“What he did was absolutely wrong, and what could right this situation is his resignation or his expulsion,” added LaLota, who represents a district on Long Island.

A request for comment from Santos’s office wasn’t returned late Monday, but in the past he has insisted he will not resign and loves his job.

Representative Dan Goldman of New York, a freshman Democrat helping lead the effort to expel Santos, predicted the issue would become more urgent.

“I think eventually there will be a lot of pressure that comes to bear on the speaker to bring a floor vote to expel,” he said, pointing to the freshman Republicans from New York like LaLota. “What is driving them is that in New York, George Santos is an albatross on the Republican Party.”

Earlier Monday, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced a billboard campaign seeking to tie New York Republicans including LaLota to Santos, who was elected in November.

Representative Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, the top Democrat on the Rules Committee, said it’s a good thing LaLota supports expulsion but noted many more would be required to get the two-thirds vote necessary under the Constitution for actual removal.

McGovern isn’t particularly optimistic that will happen. “These guys have no shame,” he said.

House Rules Chair Tom Cole of Oklahoma said Santos should get a hearing, when asked about LaLota’s demand.

“I sort of think people are always entitled to an Ethics hearing,” Cole said.

The House Committee on Ethics has scheduled a public meeting Tuesday afternoon related to its official organizing for the new Congress. The Republican chairman and top Democrat will make statements, though it’s not clear if Santos, who represents parts of Long Island and the New York City borough of Queens, will be discussed.

For now he isn’t serving on any committees as authorities investigate his campaign, though he is voting on bills, giving floor speeches and has done a few interviews, including to Piers Morgan. He has admitted fabricating much of his resume, such as his work and academic experiences.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy has previously indicated he would continue to stand by Santos unless an Ethics review determines that he broke the law.

--With assistance from Billy House.

