(Bloomberg) -- The GOP chairman of the House’s ethics panel called Thursday for expulsion of Representative George Santos after a committee investigation found “substantial evidence” the New York Republican violated federal criminal laws.

A bipartisan investigative panel concluded Santos “blatantly stole” from his campaign and sought to “fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy” for personal financial gain.

The findings and Ethics Chairman Michael Guest’s backing for expulsion are sure increase pressure on Republican colleagues to join with Democrats in removing him from office.

The Long Island congressman is already in a precarious position, after barely surviving two prior expulsion efforts and facing a 23-count federal criminal indictment.

Guest “feels that the evidence uncovered in the Committee’s investigation is more than sufficient to warrant punishment, and that the most appropriate punishment is expulsion,” the committee said in a statement released along with its 56-page investigative report.

Guest, a Mississippi congressman, plans to file an expulsion resolution against Santos Friday morning, according to the statement. There was no immediate response from Santos’ office.

The committee reports lays out an array of corruption allegations, some of which go beyond the charges in the criminal case. Those include conflicts of interest in his business dealings to his 2022 congressional campaign. Those allegations could provide a basis for disciplining Santos even if he’s found innocent in court.

The committee says its investigators “reviewed an allegation that Representative Santos may have engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.” But it says, the investigative subcommittee “was unable to substantiate this allegation.”

Santos has protested his innocence in both investigations and has said he won’t resign. He’s running for reelection to the Long Island seat next year, two months after his scheduled trial date.

Santos has 30 days to answer the report’s findings.

Two Santos campaign aides — former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks and fundraiser Samuel Miele — have already pleaded guilty for their roles in the campaign finance fraud scheme. Prosecutors said Santos misrepresented the sources and amounts of his campaign contributions in order to evade contribution limits and fraudulently get more money from the Republican party. They also said he stole from campaign contributors by making unauthorized charges to their credit cards, and diverted some of his campaign funds to luxury items.

