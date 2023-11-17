(Bloomberg) -- George Santos now faces a third, and more serious, attempt to expel him from the US House of Representatives following a scathing ethics report cataloging the New York congressman’s lies and alleged misdeeds.

Representative Michael Guest, a Mississippi Republican and chairman of the House Ethics Committee, introduced the latest resolution on Friday.

Guest made the move as an individual member and not representing the committee to speed up the process, but his resolution still carries political weight because of his role as the House’s top ethics enforcer. Guest did not, however, invoke a special House rule that would have started a two-legislative day clock for a vote, so it’s unlikely to come until Congress returns from its Thanksgiving break.

The Ethics Committee report concluded that Santos, also a Republican, “blatantly stole” from his 2022 congressional campaign and sought to “fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy” for personal financial gain. He also faces a 23-count federal indictment on related charges in New York.

Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment and has said he will not talk to the press until a Nov. 30 press conference at the capitol. He has survived two previous attempts to oust him. Expulsion requires the backing of two-thirds of the House.

