(Bloomberg) -- The House Ethics Committee said it has opened an investigation into a series of alleged unlawful acts by freshman New York Republican Representative George Santos.

The 10-member committee unanimously voted in private Tuesday to do so, according to a joint statement Thursday from committee Chair Michael Guest, a Mississippi Republican, and its top Democrat, Susan Wild of Pennsylvania.

An investigative panel to be chaired by Republican David Joyce of Ohio will look into a range of allegations, including whether Santos engaged in sexual misconduct involving an individual seeking employment in his congressional office. No details were provided on the allegation.

The panel will also determine if he engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his congressional campaign or if he failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House. It will also look into whether Santos violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services.

“The House Committee on Ethics has opened an investigation, and Congressman George Santos is fully cooperating. There will be no further comment made at this time,” according to a tweet on Santos’s official Twitter account.

Santos has said repeatedly he will not resign and has said he’s loving his job, though he has voluntarily suspended his participation in committees while multiple investigations are underway into his conduct.

Santos has admitted fabricating much of his resume, including his work and academic experience as well as his family background. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has previously indicated he wouldn’t punish Santos unless an ethics review determines that he broke the law.

Wild will join Joyce on the investigative subcommittee as its ranking member. Representatives John Rutherford, a Florida Republican, and Glenn Ivey, a Maryland Democrat, also will be on the panel.

“The committee notes that the mere fact of establishing an Investigative Subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred,” Guest and Wild said in their statement.

There is no deadline for action by the subcommittee, which can deliver a report on its work or adopt a “statement of alleged violation.”

--With assistance from Steven T. Dennis.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.