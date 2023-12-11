George Santos Is in Plea Talks With Prosecutors, US Says

(Bloomberg) -- Former US Representative George Santos, who was expelled from Congress earlier this month after a House Ethics Committee found “substantial evidence” he broke the law, is in talks to resolve criminal charges against him, prosecutors said.

“The parties are presently engaged in plea negotiations with the goal of resolving this matter without the need for a trial,” prosecutors said in a filing in federal court in New York Monday.

The development was the latest in an extraordinary year during which the embattled New York Republican was hit with federal charges in May, accused of stealing public funds and lying on federal disclosure forms. In October, prosecutors filed a revised indictment with additional fraud charges.

Santos is scheduled to appear at a hearing in his criminal case Tuesday in federal court in Central Islip, on New York’s Long Island. Joseph Murray, Santos’s lawyer, didn’t immediately return a voicemail or email seeking comment about the government’s letter.

Two people tied to Santos’s congressional campaign—his former fundraiser Samuel Miele and his former treasurer Nancy Marks— have both pleaded guilty to federal charges.

It’s not the first time that prosecutors indicated that plea negotiations might be underway. In September, they said in a filing that the two sides were discussing “possible paths forward.” At the time, Santos dismissed as any talk of a deal as “speculative.”

