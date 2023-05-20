(Bloomberg) -- Representative George Santos’s campaign hired another treasurer after the New York Republican appointed himself to the post on Friday.

Santos, who is under indictment for campaign finance violations, said in a tweet that he named himself treasurer to comply with campaign finance rules that require a replacement within 10 days of a treasurer’s resignation. Santos received notice of resignation from the campaign’s former treasurer Andrew Olson on Friday, he said.

Santos’s new campaign treasurer is Jason Boles of RTA Strategies, according to a federal filing. Boles has worked for the political consulting firm since 2011, according to LinkedIn.

He’s the fifth treasurer Santos has named in five months, highlighting the turmoil surrounding his campaign since the federal investigation began. Boles didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A 13-count federal indictment accuses Santos of money laundering and fraud, including misleading donors about the nature of his campaign accounts and redirecting money for personal use.

After a US House vote on Wednesday, the freshman congressman’s future in Congress will be determined by the House Ethics Committee.

