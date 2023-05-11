(Bloomberg) -- George Santos has one less fraud case to worry about.

A day after he pleaded not guilty to a 13-count federal indictment on Long Island, New York, the Republican congressman resolved claims that he used a stolen checkbook to buy $1,300 worth of shoes and clothing in Rio de Janeiro state in 2008.

“What was the beginning of a lawsuit was closed today,” Santos’s Brazilian lawyer, Jonymar Vasconelos, said Thursday. “From now on, he is not responsible for any lawsuits in Brazil.”

US prosecutors also accuse Santos of purchasing clothing through fraudulent means. According to the indictment unsealed Wednesday, he solicited funds from donors for his campaign and used them instead for personal expenses including luxury clothing.

Santos, who is of Brazilian descent, would’ve been challenged to appear for any court proceedings in that country. He surrendered his passports Wednesday before he was released on a $500,000 bond.

The congressman maintains his innocence and has refused to resign from the US House of Representatives despite mounting pressure from lawmakers and constituents.

--With assistance from Ney Hayashi.

