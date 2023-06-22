(Bloomberg) -- The two people who guaranteed New York congressman George Santos’s $500,000 federal bond were identified for the first time as his father, Gercino dos Santos Jr., and his aunt.

Santos was charged in May in a 13-count indictment in which federal prosecutors accused him of engaging in a scheme to embezzle campaign contributions, which he allegedly used for personal expenses. He was also accused of fraudulently getting more than $24,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits as well as lying in disclosures to the US House of Representatives.

Santos, who was elected to Congress last November and sworn into office as the representative for New York’s Third Congressional District on Jan. 7, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At his May 10 arraignment, US Magistrate Judge Anne Shields released the 34-year-old lawmaker but told him he would need co-signers for the bond. She didn’t require him to identify those who would guarantee his bond in open court, as would be typical in federal court.

