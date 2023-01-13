Top Stories
The pros and cons of unlimited vacation policies
How technology used by NASA on Mars could reduce emissions from Canada's oilsands
HBO Max introduces first price increase to stem streaming losses
How pay transparency may affect your job search or raise
This firm fines employees US$1,200 if they disturb colleagues on vacation
Flexible work, cheaper child-care give women workers a boost
Jan 13
Will federal sales targets boost EV adoption in Canada?6:49
Will federal sales targets boost EV adoption in Canada?
Stakeholders are hopeful that proposed federal sales targets will help boost electric vehicle (EV) uptake in Canada as drivers keen to make the switch face barriers like high upfront costs, limited supply and gaps in charging infrastructure.
-
Jan 136:19
The Week Ahead: Canadian inflation data, BoC Business Outlook Survey
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
Jan 132:33
Canadian Pacific Railway and Unifor reach tentative deal for 1,200 workers
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and Unifor have reached a tentative collective agreement for 1,200 workers who are responsible for maintaining rail cars and locomotives.
-
Jan 123:17
Coinsquare, WonderFi in merger talks to create Canadian crypto giant: sources
Shares of WonderFi jumped as much as 22 per cent before briefly being halted Wednesday afternoon after BNN Bloomberg reported the company was engaged in advanced merger talks with Coinsquare, according to sources familiar with the matter.
-
Jan 12
BoC to lose billions over next few years, posing communications challenge: report6:34
BoC to lose billions over next few years, posing communications challenge: report
The Bank of Canada may lose up to $8.8 billion over the next few years, according to a new report warning the central bank may run into a communications challenge as a result of the losses.
-
Jan 137:11
Cogeco Communications reports Q1 profit and revenue up, trims guidance for full year
Cogeco Communications Inc. reported its first-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago, but the company trimmed its guidance for its full financial year.
-
Jan 138:12
Resilient economy may muddle inflation fight, recession still expected: economists
Canadian households and the overall economy have proven surprisingly resilient in the face of rising interest rates, said senior economists from the big banks, which could complicate the fight against inflation.
-
Jan 12
BoC's forward guidance strategy 'backfired': Chief economist4:57
BoC's forward guidance strategy 'backfired': Chief economist
The Bank of Canada's experiment with forward guidance during the pandemic backfired on the central bank, according to TD Bank's chief economist.
-
Jan 138:52
Investors look for 2023 outlooks from companies as earnings season looms
Experts say the upcoming earnings season will be overshadowed by the broader economic climate, with interest rates and inflation data more closely watched than individual company reports.
-
Jan 132:40
TSX recap: Index finishes 0.74% higher amid broad-based gains
Canada's main stock index rose almost 150 points Friday on broad-based gains, while U.S. markets also rose.
-
Jan 136:28
Corus Entertainment reports Q1 profit and revenue down from year ago
Corus Entertainment Inc. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue also moved lower.
-
Jan 131:57
JPMorgan falls as net interest income outlook misses estimates
JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest U.S. bank, said this year’s net interest income will be lower than analysts expected as the economy shows signs of slippage.
-
Jan 11
U.S. air travel outage hits Canadian transborder flights: Airlines5:08
U.S. air travel outage hits Canadian transborder flights: Airlines
Some transborder flights with Canadian airlines were impacted Wednesday when the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily grounded all domestic routes due to a major computer outage.