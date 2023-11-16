(Bloomberg) -- Embattled New York Republican George Santos announced Thursday he will not run for reelection to his seat in the US House.

The news came just after the GOP chairman of the House’s ethics panel called Thursday for Santos’s expulsion following a committee investigation that found “substantial evidence” the New York Republican violated federal criminal laws.

The bipartisan investigative panel concluded Santos “blatantly stole” from his campaign and sought to “fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy” for personal financial gain.

“I will not stand by as I am stoned by those who have flaws themselves,” Santos wrote on the social media site X. “I will continue on my mission to serve my constituents up until I am allowed. I will however NOT be seeking reelection for a second term in 2024 as my family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time.”

The Long Island congressman has been in a precarious position, after barely surviving two prior expulsion efforts and facing a 23-count federal criminal indictment.

Santos has protested his innocence and has said he won’t resign.

Honeymoon in Vegas

The Ethics Committee reports lays out an array of corruption allegations, some of which go beyond the charges in the ongoing criminal case. Those allegations could provide a basis for disciplining Santos even if he’s found innocent in court.

The report raises several unusual and eyebrow-raising expenditures allegedly from Santos’s campaign fund.

Those include taxi and hotel charges on the campaign credit card that were incurred in Las Vegas in December 2021, during a time when Santos had told his campaign staff that he was on his honeymoon. There were no corresponding campaign events on his calendar.

The report found Santos also used campaign funds for purchases at OnlyFans, a website frequently used to host pornography.

Expenditures tied to related spa services or cosmetic procedures also could not be verified as as campaign expenses.

During the 2020 campaign, a $1,500 purchase not reported to the FEC on the campaign debit card was made at Mirza Aesthetics, noted as “Botox” in expense spreadsheets, the committee report states. Those expenses were not reported to the Federal Election Commission. Santos also used a campaign card to charge $1,400 at a spa, an expense as “Botox” in the spreadsheets produced by a Santos representative.

The House ethics investigators also identified an unreported PayPal payment of $1,029.30 to an esthetician associated with a spa in Rhinebeck, New York.

Santos also used campaign funds ”to pay down personal credit card bills and other debt and to make a $4,127.80 purchase at Hermes, a luxury goods retailer, according to the investigation.

Two Santos campaign aides — former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks and fundraiser Samuel Miele — have already pleaded guilty for their roles in the campaign finance fraud scheme.

Prosecutors said Santos misrepresented the sources and amounts of his campaign contributions in order to evade contribution limits and fraudulently get more money from the Republican party. They also said he stole from campaign contributors by making unauthorized charges to their credit cards, and diverted some of his campaign funds to luxury items.

