1h ago
George Santos Says Naming the People Securing His $500,000 Bond Could Endanger Them
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Republican Congressman George Santos, who is charged with fraud and money laundering, urged a judge to keep secure the identities of three people guaranteeing his $500,000 bail bond, arguing they’d suffer great distress, might lose their jobs and might even be hurt if their names are revealed.
Santos, in a filing in New York federal court Monday, opposed a request from media organizations who asked the court to make public the guarantors’ identities.
“There is little doubt that the suretors will suffer some unnecessary form of retaliation if their identities and employment are revealed,” Santos said in the filing.
In May, Santos was indicted over three schemes, with prosecutors charging him with diversion of political campaign donations to fund personal expenses, claiming fraudulent unemployment benefits and making false financial disclosures to Congress among the 13 counts. Santos pleaded not guilty at a May 10 arraignment.
The New York congressman could face as long as 20 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges of money laundering and wire fraud. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 30 in Long Island, New York.
The case is US v. Santos, 23-cr-197, US District Court, Eastern District of New York (Central Islip).
