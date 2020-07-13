George Soros to Invest $220 Million in U.S. Equality Groups

(Bloomberg) -- The Open Society Foundations, founded by George Soros, will invest $220 million in efforts to achieve racial equality in the U.S., according to a statement.

The foundation will invest $150m in five-year grants for select Black-led racial justice groups

Will also make a series of substantial investments, totaling $70 million, in more immediate efforts to advance racial justice

