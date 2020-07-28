George Weston loses $255M in Q2 on COVID-related costs

Are you looking for a stock?

    TORONTO - George Weston Ltd. is reporting a $255-million loss in its latest quarter despite a 6.5 per cent increase in revenues as its operations were significantly affected by COVID-19.

    The retail, bakery and real estate business says it lost $1.66 per share for the period ended June 13, compared with a $1.19 per share or $184-million profit in the second quarter of 2019.

    George Weston says it incurred about $312-million in COVID-19 related costs, mainly from Loblaw Companies Ltd. but also Weston Foods and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

    Excluding one-time items, its adjusted net profit decreased 46 per cent to $142 million or 93 cents per share, down from $263 million or $1.70 per share in the prior year.

    Revenue increased to $12.36 billion from $11.6 billion.

    The Toronto-based company missed expectations as it was expected to earn $1.41 per share in adjusted profits on $12.5 billion of revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
      