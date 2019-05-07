(Bloomberg) -- A Los Angeles executive became the third parent to plead guilty in the U.S. college-admissions scandal, admitting he paid a $400,000 bribe to get his son into Georgetown University with a falsified profile as a tennis recruit.

Stephen Semprevivo, who has served as chief strategy and growth officer at Cydcor LLC, told U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston on Tuesday that his son didn’t even play competitive tennis. Semprevivo is one of 33 parents caught up in the biggest college admissions scam the Justice Department has ever prosecuted.

Talwani asked him whether he understood she had “the power to give you a term of imprisonment up to 20 years” on the single count of mail fraud conspiracy facing him, even though prosecutors said they’d recommend 18 months because he had accepted responsibility for his crime.

“Yes, your honor,” Semprevivo replied.

“You understand you will not be able to withdraw your plea of guilty if your sentence is not what you expected?” she asked.

“Yes, your honor,” he said.

Cydcor, which offers outsourced sales services, didn’t reply to a call and an email asking whether Semprevivo was still with the company.

The U.S. claims 33 parents paid a total of $25 million to bribe coaches and for ringleader William Singer’s test-taking surrogate to ace the SAT or ACT college-entrance exam for their children, funneling some payments through a charity Singer ran. Singer has pleaded guilty and cooperated with the government, secretly recording conversations with clients -- including one in which Semprevivo appears to suspect he was being set up.

Bruce and Davina Isackson, who are cooperating with the government in its continuing investigation of the racket, were the first parents to plead guilty, admitting they paid at least $600,000 to get their daughters into USC and UCLA.

