(Bloomberg) -- Georgia’s attorney general said he filed a notice in court seeking to allow the state’s abortion ban to take effect.

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs is constitutionally correct and rightfully returns the issue of abortion to the states and to the people – where it belongs,” AG Chris Carr said in a statement.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a law in 2019 to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, around six weeks. The ban has been held up in court. Carr filed his notice Friday with the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta.

The US Supreme Court’s decision “requires reversal of the district court’s injunction,” Carr’s office wrote in a letter to the clerk of the court.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.