(Bloomberg) -- Georgia election officials on Tuesday certified the results of this month’s runoff elections for two U.S. Senate seats, paving the way for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to take office as early as Wednesday.

The announcement came after the Georgia Secretary of State’s office said it has affirmed the results from each of the state’s counties.

The two seats won by Warnock and Ossoff had been held by Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who both conceded defeat following a Jan. 5 runoff.

“And that’s a wrap!,” tweeted Ossoff spokesman Miryam Lipper, upon hearing the certification news.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters at the Capitol Tuesday the two Democrats could be sworn in as early as Wednesday.

The twin wins will give the Democratic caucus 50 seats in the Senate, leaving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to cast any tie-breaking votes and shifting control of the chamber away from the Republican party.

