(Bloomberg) -- The European Union said it “strongly” condemned a crackdown on protesters by riot police in Georgia after a night of violent clashes over a controversial “foreign agent” law.

“Georgia is an EU candidate country, I call on its authorities to ensure the right to peaceful assembly,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter. “Use of force to suppress it is unacceptable.”

Police fired tear gas, pepper spray and water cannon against crowds of people gathered outside the parliament in the capital Tbilisi as lawmakers discussed the draft law late Tuesday. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili condemned the police’s actions as “unwarranted, unprovoked and out of proportion,” and blamed the government for the violence against peaceful demonstrators.

The US and the EU have criticized the planned law on the “transparency of foreign influence” as similar to one used by Russian President Vladimir Putin to suppress civil society groups and stifle domestic opposition. They’ve urged the ruling Georgian Dream party to abandon the measure, warning that it’s incompatible with the Caucasus nation’s ambition to join the EU.

Georgian Dream says the legislation is intended to force non-governmental organizations to disclose their sources of foreign funding. It attempted to pass the same law last year, only to withdraw it following two nights of violence between police and protesters.

The party’s billionaire founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, on Monday lashed out at the West, telling supporters in Tbilisi that a “global war party” was attempting to oust his government through the use of NGOs and push Georgia into a conflict with Russia.

Zourabichvili labeled that claim “a blatant lie” on Tuesday. She has threatened to veto what she calls the “Russian law” if it’s passed this time and has sided with the anti-government protesters who’ve gathered in huge numbers at rallies since the legislation was announced April 3.

Police said 63 people were detained during the overnight clashes and several officers injured. The force said it acted to prevent protesters attempting to block government buildings.

The leader of the opposition United National Movement said he’d been detained and beaten by the police. “My nose and face will heal, but I won’t surrender,” Levan Khabeishvili said in televised comments.

Scuffles broke out between government and opposition lawmakers in the parliament on Wednesday as they resumed debate on the law in the second reading, the Civil.ge news website reported.

The European Commission’s Director General for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Gert Jan Koopman, arrived in Tbilisi on Wednesday for a scheduled two-day visit to discuss EU-Georgia cooperation. He met with Zourabichvili and was due to hold talks with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze as well as representatives of parliamentary parties and civil society.

Georgia’s Public Defender, Levan Ioseliani, criticized the police response and called for an investigation, saying the rally against the draft law had “a peaceful character and there was no reason to stop it and use force against it.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.