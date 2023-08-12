You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
15h ago
Georgia DA to Present Case Against Trump Next Week, AJC Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to present a 2020 elections interference case against former President Donald Trump and others to a grand jury in Georgia early next week, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.
Fulton prosecutors are expected to begin their presentation on Monday as the grand jury meets only on Monday and Tuesday, according to the report.
Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan and independent journalist George Chidi confirmed that they were notified to come in and testify on Tuesday, the paper said. CNN reported earlier that Duncan, a Republican, said he’s been told to appear before the grand jury.
A spokesman for Willis didn’t immediately respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.
