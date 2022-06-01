(Bloomberg) --

Turkish businessman Galip Ozturk was arrested by Georgian authorities Tuesday, following a police raid in Batumi, a seaside trade hub bordering Turkey.

The 57-year-old founder of Turkish intercity bus company Metro Turizm was detained on charges related to money laundering and falsifying documents, Finance Ministry spokeswoman Nato Natroshvili said in a press release. The Mtavari TV channel showed footage of special forces raiding a hotel that Ozturk owns.

Ozturk, a staunch defender of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, fled to Georgia after an appeals court approved his life sentence related to a 1996 murder.

In a 2016 interview with Bloomberg, Ozturk, who built his Metro Holding from scratch, starting as a tea server at a coach station, voiced disdain against established Turkish companies, calling them “white Turks” whose only skill was transferring cash abroad. He praised Erdogan as “the greatest leader in the 1,000-year history of the Ottomans.”

Fatma Ceren Yazgan, the Turkish ambassador to Georgia, confirmed the detention. Ozgur Ayyildiz, deputy chairman of Istanbul-based Metro Holding, didn’t respond to calls to his mobile phone.

