(Bloomberg) -- Under pressure from county elections officials who derided it as “security theater,” a Georgia state Senate committee has stripped the most contentious provisions from a voting bill, including mimicking Florida’s adoption of “elections police.”

The move was part of a national resistance to GOP voting restrictions by the people who run elections.

The Senate Ethics Committee, composed of seven Republicans and four Democrats, unanimously agreed to kill provisions that would have empowered state criminal investigators to independently probe allegations of voter fraud, allowed public inspection of paper ballots and required special seals and new chain-of-custody forms.

Despite its deeply conservative roots, Georgia state officials have assertively pushed back against former President Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger fought Trump’s efforts to challenge the state’s 2020 election results in President Joe Biden’s favor, the first time the state has backed a Democrat since 1992. In return, Trump has vigorously backed primary challenges for the two, though Kemp remains atop his primary field.

The Senate committee’s changes turned the 39-page bill into a two-pager that simply requires employers to give workers two hours off to vote during Georgia’s three weeks of early voting, instead of just on Election Day.

Matthew Weil, director of the Elections Project at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington think tank, said the testimony from local elections administrators was part of a broader trend of their becoming more vocal about proposed changes to voting, especially as Republican-led legislatures have considered more than 1,000 new bills since the 2020 election. Raffensperger himself became a household name in the aftermath of the 2020 election as he defied Trump’s demands.

“Until recently, elections officials really saw themselves as administrators who were there just to execute the law as written. That has changed,” he said.

Georgia passed a controversial overhaul of its elections processes last year which is being challenged in court for provisions opponents see as discriminating over race.

The legislature could still reinstate the controversial provisions of the current bill before it wraps up for the year on Monday. State Representative James Burchett, a Republican who sponsored the bill, said he can’t predict what will happen to the bill next.

“I am happy that we are still in that process,” he said.

Other states are considering many of the provisions that Georgia has so far nixed.

Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas and Tennessee, among others, are also considering measures that would empower state and local officials to launch criminal investigations of voter fraud, which is exceedingly rare. In Florida, lawmakers appropriated $2.5 million for a first-of-its-kind office of Election Crimes and Security, a 25-person agency that will report directly to Governor Ron DeSantis.

Another measure in the Georgia bill would have required new chain-of-custody paperwork and seals on ballots that elections administrators said would be counterproductive. Joseph Kirk, longtime election supervisor in Bartow County, a heavily Republican area about an hour north of Atlanta, said that while there were good things in the bill there was also “a lot of stuff that didn’t make any sense.”

“There was chain-of-custody stuff in there that was just security theater,” he said.

