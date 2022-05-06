(Bloomberg) -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his Donald Trump-backed election opponent is lying about how he handled Joe Biden’s 2020 win, and that there was no systemic fraud in the state’s elections that year.

Raffensperger, who rebuffed Trump’s queries about overturning Biden’s win shortly after the 2020 election, also defended his decision to record a phone call with then-president Trump about the election -- a call now at the heart of a special grand jury investigation. “Anything that was said, I understood, that that could be used in a deposition or in a court proceeding,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Friday in Atlanta.

The Georgia official is seeking re-election and has faced withering criticism from his primary opponent, Representative Jody Hice, and from Trump himself because he declined to re-open the Georgia election results despite the former president’s request that he “find” enough votes to swing the race. The primary is on May 24.

Raffensperger, 66, who as secretary of state oversaw the 2020 elections, repeated what he has consistently said: That there was no systemic fraud in Georgia’s elections. He is expected to be a key witness in an ongoing criminal investigation into Trump’s call and other alleged attempts to change the outcome of Georgia’s election results.

He declined to say whether he thought Trump, too, was lying about his handling of the election, deflecting the question with a more philosophical answer: “If I stay busy with me, then I don’t have to worry about other people. And if they don’t want to worry about themselves that’s their problem.”

Raffensperger accused Hice of lying about signature verification on absentee ballots and the existence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. “He’s been lying for 18 months,” Raffensperger said of Hice. “He doesn’t like it when I say that, but he’s lying.”

Hice and his campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Raffensperger “is a danger to the voters, and we need to defeat him before he can tip the outcome of future elections,” Hice’s campaign said in e-mail to potential donors on Friday.

Hice, who has supported Trump’s unfounded claims of voter fraud, is leaving his congressional seat to pursue the secretary of state’s office. The former president, in a telephone rally earlier this week, endorsed Hice and accused Raffensperger of “allowing left wing organizations” to influence the outcome of the 2020 election.

Pivotal Role

Georgia will play a pivotal, swing role in next year’s midterm elections after the state delivered the White House to Biden, and control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats in 2020.

One recent poll by SurveyUSA shows Raffensperger with an 11-point lead over Hice. But the poll also indicates that there’s a large number of undecided voters, meaning the two candidates may not be able to reach the required 51% needed to lock a win to avoid a runoff. The poll surveyed 2,000 people in Georgia from April 22 to April 27. T.J. Hudson and David Belle Isle are also running for the Republican primary for Georgia Secretary of State, but are both polling in the single digits so far.

Raffensperger said he has not been subpoenaed yet in the current criminal probe into whether the former president and others tried to illegally influence the outcome of Georgia’s 2020 election.

Earlier this week, a special grand jury was selected in Georgia’s Fulton County, which comprises most of the city of Atlanta -- where the state capitol is located and where the alleged crimes would have occurred. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said that the January 2021 phone call in which Trump urged Raffensperger to “find” additional votes in his favor, is among the evidence that she is pursuing.

Raffensperger said he thought it was important to have his lawyer on the Janurary 2021 call from the president, and to record it.

“We had multiple lawsuits from the Trump campaign and I wanted to make sure I had my general counsel on that call,” he said. “So I was very deliberate in every word that I spoke. Because I know that the White House records everything that is said. We don’t know who was on that call. We don’t know who was in the Oval Office or whatever room that was, how many people were there, how many staffers were there and how many recordings they made.”

The so-called special purpose grand jury has subpoena power, however, it can only make recommendations to the district attorney, who must then seek any indictments through a regular grand jury.

Raffensperger, who previously served four years in the Georgia House of Representatives before his successful 2018 bid to become the state’s chief elections official, defended recent changes in Georgia’s voting laws -- changes that garnered nationwide criticism and charges of voter suppression, even from some major corporate leaders.

‘True to God’

The Secretary of State said that his office had backed and even written much of the voting law passed in 2021, and that the law has been widely misunderstood and misrepresented, including by some of the major corporations who came out against it.

“If they had called me, I would have gone down to their offices and said ‘this is what it does’ and I would have had our legal team there and explained,” he said.

Raffensperger said he is pushing for a state constitutional amendment prohibiting non-citizens from voting because he sees a potential trend.

“I think you really need to identify trends early,” he said. “What happens if you lost the governors’ office? What happens if you lost the legislature, where they thought it was okay to have non citizens vote?”

“I actually believe that I should be the national spokesman for conservative election principles,” Raffensperger said. “If you are in a 65-35 state, you are not facing the same things that we are seeing. We are at the vanguard. We are at the tip of the spear on pushing back on these issues.”

In the end, Raffensperger said, he has been unmoved by his critics, as well as those who have accused him of implementing laws that suppress voting.

“My job is to be true to the constitution,” he said. “True to the law. True to God. I’m at peace.”

