(Bloomberg) -- Georgia’s former President Mikheil Saakashvili said he’s starting a new hunger strike to protest his “unjust treatment” in detention.

Saakashvili said officials were refusing to allow his personal doctors to visit him. “I demand to receive adequate treatment for my health,” he told a court hearing in the capital Tbilisi Monday, where he faces charges of abuse of authority that he’s called politically motivated.

The leader of the 2003 Rose Revolution ended a 49-day hunger strike in November over conditions in custody after he was moved to a military hospital. He was detained in October when he returned from eight years in self-imposed exile to challenge the ruling Georgian Dream party of his rival, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili. The government accused him of abuse of power after his term ended in 2013.

