(Bloomberg) -- Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is eight percentage points ahead of Democratic voter-rights advocate Stacey Abrams in the latest poll on their rematch, one of the most closely watched elections in the US.

Kemp led Abrams, 50% to 42%, according to the survey by InsiderAdvantage/Fox 5. Kemp gained one percentage point and Abrams lost two since the group’s July poll, although the new one also showed an increase in undecided voters.

The finding drew a quick rebuke from a Democratic pollster who called it “our dumpster-fire poll of the day.” InsiderAdvantage Chief Executive Officer Matt Towery is a well-known Republican in the state, and was one of the few to predict former President Donald Trump’s 2016 win.

“This is the season for bad, agenda-driven polls,” said Tom Bonier, a Democratic strategist and CEO of TargetSmart, a Washington, DC, data and polling firm, in a Twitter thread.

With two months until the election, a RealClearPolitics average of recent surveys on the Georgia governor’s race has Kemp, 58, ahead of Abrams by 5.5 percentage points. Kemp is polling close to the majority vote he would need to avoid a runoff with Abrams.

The InsiderAdvantage poll of 550 likely voters showed a closer US Senate race, with Republican Herschel Walker leading Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock by 3 percentage points, within the polls’ 4.2-point margin of error.

The governor’s race has attracted national attention in large part because of Abrams, a former minority leader of the Georgia House who has become the face of voting rights organizing across the country.

Abrams began an aggressive campaign to organize the state’s emerging new demographics in 2014, targeting young and minority would-be voters. She narrowly lost to Kemp in their first contest for governor in 2018, coming closer than any Democrat in more than 20 years. Two years later, Abrams’s organizing was widely credited with electing President Joe Biden and two Democratic US Senators.

This year, though, she has consistently trailed Kemp in polls.

After trouncing a Trump-backed rival in a primary, the governor has leveraged his incumbency, the state’s strong economy and budget surplus and the ability to dispense billions in federal pandemic relief dollars to shore up his advantage.

Abrams, 48, has countered with proposals to invest the state’s budget surplus in education and infrastructure, to expand Medicaid and to legalize gambling to create a new permanent source of revenue.

