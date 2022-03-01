(Bloomberg) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s campaign struck back Tuesday against rival Republican David Perdue’s accusation that he had sold out the state to billionaire investor George Soros by enticing a $5 billion Rivian Automotive Inc. electric-vehicle plant.

“It’s disappointing and, quite honestly, it’s just sad,” said Kemp campaign manager Cody Hall. He said that Perdue, a former garment and retail executive, was attacking a project that will bring thousands of jobs to Georgia residents. “He spent his entire career in business outsourcing these kinds of jobs overseas.”

Perdue, who is challenging the incumbent in the May 24 primary with the backing of Donald Trump, is holding a rally later Tuesday in Rutledge to protest the plant, in which Soros has invested. His attack has put Kemp’s biggest economic development coup squarely in the middle of the U.S. culture wars.

“Kemp thought he could get away with this under the guise of ‘economic development,’ but all he is doing here is selling us out and lining George Soros’s pockets,” Perdue said in a Monday release announcing the event.

Soros, 91, is a Hungarian-born American billionaire investor and philanthropist and a target of right-wing conspiracy theories that are widely seen as antisemitic and are increasingly part of mainstream Republican politics. His Open Society Foundation has donated billions of dollars to progressive and liberal political causes, including reducing poverty and reforming the criminal-justice system.

Rivian is backed by a long list of institutional investors and Wall Street stalwarts, including Soros Fund Management. The firm — which also participated in several private funding rounds before the IPO — owns more than 2% of Rivian’s shares outstanding, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That would make Soros the 10th-largest shareholder. Stakes held by the likes of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., BlackRock Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., among others, are significantly greater.

Perdue, who lost his U.S. Senate re-election bid in 2020, entered the gubernatorial primary in December, saying that Kemp couldn’t win votes from Trump supporters. He has campaigned largely on his support from Trump -- and his embrace of the ex-president’s false claims of a stolen 2020 election. The former president has targeted Kemp for not doing more to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

If neither candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff in June. The winner will face Democratic voting-rights activist Stacey Abrams in November.

The planned plant near Rutledge, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of Atlanta, is poised to be the largest single investment in Georgia history, promising to employ more than 7,500 people and pump out 400,000 electric vehicles annually, with production due to start in 2024. Construction is scheduled to start in the summer but no specific date has been given by the company, which announced the location in December.

Kemp’s budget proposal includes $125 million for land and training costs, but the full package hasn’t been finalized.

The plan has local detractors, who say it would bring environmental problems and Atlanta-style sprawl to the community. They’ve launched a Facebook page and a GoFundMe site to raise money to hire a lawyer. The opponents contacted Perdue with their complaints, as well as Kemp and Abrams, according to Chas Moore, one of the organizers of No2Rivian.

Rivian said it would host events in the spring where residents could air their complaints.

While Rivian has produced relatively few vehicles, it’s seen as a genuine competitor to legacy automakers and EV market incumbent Tesla Inc. That’s in large part due to its financial might. The company’s November IPO was the sixth biggest in U.S. history, generating $13.5 billion in net proceeds.

