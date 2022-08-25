(Bloomberg) -- The Georgia county prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump’s interference in the 2020 election squared off in court with Governor Brian Kemp on Thursday over whether Kemp should have to testify before a grand jury.

Kemp’s attorneys argued that the Republican governor can’t be subpoenaed by a special-purpose grand jury convened by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. They say he’s protected by sovereign immunity, which is normally interpreted as the state’s immunity from lawsuits, and by executive privilege.

Kemp and the district attorney’s office accuse one another of playing politics with the high-stakes probe.

Brian McEvoy, Kemp’s lawyer, earned a quick rebuke from Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney when he showed a slide of Willis on television last week discussing Kemp’s Aug. 17 motion to quash the subpoena. McEvoy said it was proof that the case was having a political impact on the governor, who is seeking re-election in November.

“What is having that particular impact was the decision to file the motion,” said McBurney, who is expected to make a ruling in the next several days. “Would not the path of least resistance and least attention and least political fire from any direction have been to come in through a secure entrance and appear before the grand jury?”

Read more: Georgia’s Kemp says Trump prosecutor is trying to hurt his campaign

Kemp’s motion came the day before he had been set to appear. He accused Willis, a Democrat, of deliberately subpoenaing his testimony too close to the Nov. 8 election in an effort to damage him politically.

Willis shot back this week in a filing, suggesting Kemp was showboating for political gain and that his “strident show of non-cooperation” was “itself a tactic to influence the November election.”

The district attorney said Kemp’s resistance was the only reason either the public or the news media knew a subpoena even existed. Multiple news outlets reported in July -- erroneously, as Kemp’s motion revealed -- that he had already appeared before the grand jury.

“Absolutely no one would have known,” Willis’s office argued.

The special-purpose grand jury is investigating a number of actions surrounding Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, including his call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to find more Trump votes, the submission of a false document that named Trump electors to the National Archives and lies spread in hearings before the legislature. Kemp also received calls from Trump and his allies at the time.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.