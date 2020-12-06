(Bloomberg) -- Georgia’s embattled Republican governor and elections chief asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by an ex-Trump campaign lawyer whose “outlandish” claims of fraud tied to Dominion Voting Systems Inc. machines are, they say, comparable to a work of fiction.

The conspiracy theory involves foreign agents from Iran and China infiltrating machines and switching votes from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden in Georgia and other swing states with help from “communist money” and hundreds of corrupt Democratic election workers. Lawyer Sidney Powell has said she would “release the kraken” with her suits -- a reference to a mythical monster and a famous line from “Clash of the Titans.”

“Their claims would be extraordinary if true, but they are not,” Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a motion to dismiss the suit. “Much like the mythological ‘kraken’ monster after which plaintiffs have named this lawsuit, their claims of election fraud and malfeasance belong more to the kraken’s realm of mythos than they do to reality.”

The filing came Saturday evening in federal court in Atlanta minutes after Trump berated Kemp and Raffensperger at a Georgia rally where the president was touting two GOP senators facing a crucial Jan. 5 runoff that will determine control of the chamber. Trump claims the men haven’t tried hard enough to reverse the election result.

Powell alleges Trump’s poor showing in key Georgia counties can only be explained by corrupt use of a “weighted race” algorithm, but neither the lawyer nor her expert attempts “to evaluate any other reasons voters may have chosen not to vote for President Trump,” Kemp and Raffensperger said.

They said Powell had “shockingly” based her vast theory of voting-machine compromise on “suspect” statistical analysis “that they suggest irrefutably proves vote switching occurred.” Under her theory, Dekalb County, for example, should have had 106,373 votes for Trump to 260,227 for Biden, or about 28.6% to 70%, the state said.

“Of course, this would be extraordinarily unusual for heavily Democratic Dekalb County, in which President Trump received 51,468 votes (16.47%) in 2016, when the state was using an entirely different voting system,” Kemp and Raffensperger said.

The officials said the state’s so-called risk-limiting audit would have uncovered such an algorithm, and no evidence exists of any votes being “flipped, switched or ‘stuffed.’” Even more important, they said, an audit of the vote “confirmed the same outcome of the presidential race as the original tabulation using the Dominion voting systems equipment.”

Powell, who briefly helped represent the Trump campaign after the election, didn’t immediately return a request for comment on the filing.

