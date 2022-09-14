(Bloomberg) -- The rematch between Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and voting-rights activist Stacey Abrams is “too close to call,” according to a poll released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University.

The poll of 1,278 likely voters found Republican Kemp with 50% support, compared with 48% for Democrat Abrams, within the 2.7-percentage-point margin of error.

The survey shows “no cushion and no comfort zone for either candidate as the Georgia governor’s race roars to a finish,” Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a statment.

The September poll marks a 2-percentage-point gain for Kemp compared with a Quinnipiac poll in June that called the race tied. The earlier poll, though, was of registered voters, not likely ones, and can’t accurately be used for comparison, according to the university.

Read more: Georgia’s Kemp chides Kemp on opposition to sports betting

Abrams narrowly lost to Kemp in 2018, coming closer than any Democrat candidate for governor has in more than two decades. Their rematch has drawn national attention, in large part because of Abrams’ role in helping turn the state blue in 2020.

Polling has so far favored Kemp. The RealClear Politics polling average has him up by 5.3 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac poll, taken Sept. 8-12, also shows Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock leading Republican challenger and former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker 52% to 46%.

It also found the incumbent leading his challenger in terms of favorability. Fifty percent of likely voters had a favorable opinion of Warnock, compared with 40% for Walker. More of the surveyed voters also viewed Walker unfavorably, 51% compared to 44% for Warnock.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.