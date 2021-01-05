(Bloomberg) -- Two runoffs in Georgia on Tuesday will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate, and with it, the fate of President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda.

The polls are open in Georgia for election-day voting in two Senate runoffs that will determine which party controls the Senate, and with it the fate of much of Biden’s agenda.

Interest in the race is extremely high, shattering early-vote turnout records. Some 3 million people have voted before polls opened for in-person voting at 7 am New York time.

If Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock both win, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would provide any tie-breaking vote to give the party control of the Senate.

That would give Biden the chance to shape a more generous stimulus package and pursue other legislative goals on health care, climate change and immigration.

But if either incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler or David Perdue win re-election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will remain in charge, able to block any part of Biden’s agenda by preventing it from coming up for a vote.

