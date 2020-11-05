(Bloomberg) -- A Georgia judge dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump’s campaign that alleged dozens of late ballots were mingled with on-time ballots, dealing the latest blow to Republicans in a swing state that’s still too close to call.

“The court finds there is no evidence that the ballots referenced in the petition were received after 7 p.m. on Election Day, thereby making those ballots invalid,” Judge James Bass said in a ruling Thursday in Savannah, Georgia.

The suit related to about 50 ballots, according to the GOP’s petition, but the campaign had sought a court order directing all Georgia election officials to prevent late ballots from being counted. A ruling in Trump’s favor could have added weight to his unsupported claim of voter fraud involving mail-in ballots.

Only 13,539 votes separate the two candidates in Georgia, with Trump ahead. The last time this state sent a Democrat to the White House was in 1992 when Bill Clinton won with 43.47% of the vote. Georgia has 16 electoral college votes.

(Adds what suit was seeking in third paragraph.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.